Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15,482.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $123.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.