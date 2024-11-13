Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,348.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,973.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,664.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $991.04 and a 1 year high of $2,369.05.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.