Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

