VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 216.1% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

VerifyMe Stock Down 15.2 %

VerifyMe stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.67.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

