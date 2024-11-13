Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

