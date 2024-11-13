Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Powell Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $343.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.50. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

In other news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,214.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,214.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,600 shares of company stock valued at $14,167,686. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Powell Industries Profile



Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

