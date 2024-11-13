Versor Investments LP Invests $793,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $379.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.82. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.