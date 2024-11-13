Versor Investments LP Purchases 11,908 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 167.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 77.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 111.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 48.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

