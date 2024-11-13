Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,594 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 168.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.09.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

