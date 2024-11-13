Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 20,911 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in NMI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in NMI by 13.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 172,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

