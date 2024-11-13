Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VERX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.39, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.67. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,299,827. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 8,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $420,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,743,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,299,827. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,664,374 shares of company stock worth $65,829,150. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth $697,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Vertex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $20,938,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

