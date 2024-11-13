VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of VerticalScope stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.67. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$274,350.00. In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$274,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,900 shares of company stock valued at $727,906. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

