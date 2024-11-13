Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.85 and last traded at $125.62. 2,490,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,202,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.