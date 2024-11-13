Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Down 1.5 %

NVR opened at $9,114.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,950.21 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9,443.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,518.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

