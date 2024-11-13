Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Viant Technology Trading Up 25.5 %

Shares of DSP traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,439. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -329.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $116,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

