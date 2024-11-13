Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $138.27 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 505,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $138,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,805,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,373 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,680. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $341.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average of $264.83. The stock has a market cap of $326.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.37.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

