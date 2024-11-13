Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $144.96 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $144,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $11,850,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $134.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

