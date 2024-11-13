Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,127 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $107,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.87.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.