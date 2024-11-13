Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,021 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 616,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $156,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Progressive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $262.29 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

