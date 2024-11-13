VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the October 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $22.43.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
