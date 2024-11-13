VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the October 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,596,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

