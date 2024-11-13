Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Update

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.72. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners cut Viracta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

