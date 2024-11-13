Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 1,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 9.46% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.