Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the October 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Vitalhub Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VHIBF opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.88.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.