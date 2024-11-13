Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the October 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Vitalhub Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VHIBF opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.88.
Vitalhub Company Profile
