Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 368,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 998,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 619,600 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Vizsla Silver by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

