Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wacoal Price Performance

Shares of WACLY opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.10. Wacoal has a 1-year low of $115.30 and a 1-year high of $159.23.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

