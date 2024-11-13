Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wacoal Price Performance
Shares of WACLY opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.10. Wacoal has a 1-year low of $115.30 and a 1-year high of $159.23.
About Wacoal
