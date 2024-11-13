Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

