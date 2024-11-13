Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -9.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

