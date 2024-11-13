Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,485 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 5.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Simmons Bank grew its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 256,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 80,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,966,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 53,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $683.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

