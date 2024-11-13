Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Lifted by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,352,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,155,715. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Get Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.