Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close.

WVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,270. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of ($7.68) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,768 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,345 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

