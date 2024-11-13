WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

