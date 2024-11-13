WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112,444 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,977 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

