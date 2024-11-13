WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 561 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $622.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $441.29 and a 12 month high of $626.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

