WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFEB opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $798.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

