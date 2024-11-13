WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $191.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $525.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

