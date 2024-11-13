WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $130.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

