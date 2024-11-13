WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 125.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 362,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 9.6% in the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $587.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

