WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,785 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $17,463,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,206,714 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 945.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,489,000 after acquiring an additional 969,475 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,427,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 870,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

