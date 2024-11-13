WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,191,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 973,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 107,810 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.