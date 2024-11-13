WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 341.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

