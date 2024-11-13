WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWN opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

