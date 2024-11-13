WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 208,860 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 194,413 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,655,000 after buying an additional 150,580 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
