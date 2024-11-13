WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 307 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average is $228.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

