WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

