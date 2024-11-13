Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH):

11/8/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/31/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 438,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $82.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,908 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,265,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,175,000 after buying an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,565,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $378,483,000 after buying an additional 94,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,340,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $363,153,000 after buying an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

