Weil Company Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

XOM opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

