Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 149,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,094. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.40 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,634. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

