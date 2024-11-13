What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for 89bio FY2028 Earnings?

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on 89bio from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.05 on Monday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $890.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 89bio by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 34.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in 89bio by 22.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 402,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,975,000 after purchasing an additional 415,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

