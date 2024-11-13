What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for Organovo Q3 Earnings?

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Organovo in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Organovo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Organovo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Organovo in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

ONVO stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.46% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

