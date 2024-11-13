What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for DWTX FY2024 Earnings?

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.71). The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.48) per share.
Dogwood Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Dogwood Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $23.50.
Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company’s lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
